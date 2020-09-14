State Debate: Take steps now to prevent another Kenosha, insists the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times says that steps have to be taken to prevent the next Kenosha. Instead of pointing partisan fingers at whether the governor acted quickly enough or as soon as he could, both sides need to get together and design polices that will provide for quick response no matter where trouble might break out, the editorial says.
Funny how you don't hear anything about judicial activism when it's the conservative jurists engaging in it, contends Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. Pointing to the State Supreme Court's quick action last week to delay mailing ballots in Wisconsin and to suspend public health orders that all schools in Dane County had to open virtually, Peterson asks isn't it evident by now that this court jumps to the tune of conservatives?
Dan Shafer, the author of a blog called the Recombobulation Area breaks down the latest Marquette Law School poll. He notes that the poll shows the race between Trump and Biden to be closer than other polls have found and adds that it shows that this race is far from over.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes that Wisconsin is behind the rest of the nation on the use of solar rooftops. Of more than 900,000 rooftop viable buildings, less than 2,000 are in use for solar, even though the price to buy and install them has decreased considerably.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman doesn't think much of Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse's proposal to repeal the 17th Amendment, returning the election of U.S. senators to state legislatures instead of by popular vote. It's never a good idea to take the vote away from American citizens, he says, pointing out that in severely gerrymandered Wisconsin, Republican legislators would decide who serves in the U.S. Senate -- that would be two Republicans and no Democrat Tammy Baldwin.
Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson comments on Donald Trump's order that federal government departments halt anti-racism training and his threat to deny funds to California schools that use the New York Times' 1619 Project that traces the history of racism in America. He says the president is concerned that all this represents a threat to white truth.
