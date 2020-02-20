State Debate: Supreme Court race, quitting teachers, drug prices drive today's debate

Conservative radio talk show commentator Dan O'Donnell takes to the MacIver Institute website to describe how he views the upcoming April election between sitting Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky. He sees it as a choice between activism and principle, Karofsky the activist and Kelly the principled.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen's take on the Kelly vs. Karofsky race is that it will come down to organizing at the grassroots to get the vote out. Rowen sees Karofsky having a slight advantage because the April 7 election also features the Democratic presidential primary, which should help bring out more liberals. That explains why Republicans sought to get the Supreme Court election change to a different day, he writes.
One of the reasons a higher number of Madison school teachers are leaving is because their school board considers them racists, claims Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. And he says he believes that if Maia Pearson, who came through Tuesday's primary, is elected in April the board will get even worse.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson isn't happy with the lawsuit against the Madison School District's policies on dealing with transgender students filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. He calls the conservative nonprofit law firm "transphobic" and seeking to weaponize "parental rights."
Congress must act now on prescription drug prices, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The newspaper criticizes both Donald Trump and Congress for being at loggerheads over an issue that can easily be resolved through compromise.
In a guest column in the Green Bay Press Gazette, Sachin Shivaram, CEO of the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, contends that Donald Trump's "trade chaos" is killing jobs in Wisconsin manufacturing. Pointing out that many Wisconsin manufacturers are into heavy equipment, they have become even more susceptible to the tariffs that Trump has initiated.