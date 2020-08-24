State Debate: Sturgis outbreaks, Evers' mask mandate, soaring CEO pay get debated today

Political Environment blogger James Rowen reports that Covid-19 outbreaks among those who attended the big motorcycle rally in Sturgis, S.D., have now been reported in three states -- Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. He repeats his prediction that infected cyclists will bring it to Wisconsin.
The conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty's research director, Will Flanders, claims that the governor's mask mandate has had no effect on the virus spread in the state. That in addition to being unconstitutional, he writes in a blog posted on Right Wisconsin.
On her Forward Lookout log, Brenda Konkel posts a letter that several Dane County supervisors have sent the director of public health for Madison and Dane County complaining about the health impacts of re-opening the county's job center. They complain it's putting enployees' health at risk.
Noting that CEO pay in America has risen 1,167% since 1978, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says the rich are getting richer and richer ... and richer. That phenomenal increase has been 85 times higher than the pay increase for average workers, he adds, pointing to a new study.
In its "thumbs up, thumbs down" weekly wrap-up, the Racine Journal Times celebrates the return of baseball, especially the three of four games series win by the Brewers over the Cubs, but deplores those who say the coronavirus crisis is going to be our new "normal." We never want masks, lockdowns, the shaming of hugs to be our new normal, the paper proclaims, giving such talk a thumbs down.
In another of his blogs for the MacIver Institute, conservative Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell complains that once again the Democrats snubbed Wisconsin by not having a single speaker make even a bare mention of Milwaukee on the final night of the recently-completed convention.
