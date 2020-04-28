State Debate: 'Stupidity vs. stay-at-home' frames today's commentary

Speaking of broadsides, Political Environment blogger James Rowen has one of his own targets -- President Donald Trump. He says that Trump is a victim of Covid-19 by way of his staff's insistence that Trump is working so hard that he often misses lunch. It's a new twist on John F. Kennedy's admonition, Rowen remarks, "Ask not what your country can do for you . . . ask if the White House chef has got my fries ready."