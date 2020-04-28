State Debate: 'Stupidity vs. stay-at-home' frames today's commentary

In a WisOpinion column headlined "Stupidity vs,. stay-at-home," Bill Kaplan quotes the head of the conservative National Association of Manufacturers calling protesters of virus-related shutdowns "idiots." He asks whether Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is listening. 

But, Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle claims that Gov. Tony Evers is shamelessly selling fear. He condemns a tweet the governor posted in which Evers said Republican legislators apparently don't care about the people with Covid-19, only their political power. Kittle quotes Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty's Rick Esenberg calling the comment the most irresponsible thing he's seen from this governor.

Right Wisconsin posts a James Wigderson story about the right-wing Breitbart News interview with ex-Wisconsin governor Scott Walker who claims that the private sector knows best about the coronavirus shutdown.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a broadside at newly-elected Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky for an opinion piece she wrote for the New York Times on how she won the judicial election. Blaska insists she's a bad winner, especially when she says her daughter cried during the campaign.

Speaking of broadsides, Political Environment blogger James Rowen has one of his own targets -- President Donald Trump. He says that Trump is a victim of Covid-19 by way of his staff's insistence that Trump is working so hard that he often misses lunch. It's a new twist on John F. Kennedy's admonition, Rowen remarks,  "Ask not what your country can do for you . . . ask if the White House chef has got my fries ready."

