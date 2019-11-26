In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters reports on a recent study that shows that binge drinking has a "staggering economic impact" on Wisconsin. The study, conducted by University of Wisconsin researchers, finds that the costs to everything from lost productivity, criminal justice and health reaches $3.9 billion.
Impeachment facts matter, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. The hearings have documented that Donald Trump subverted the Constitution, he adds, and he wonders how Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson can attack the whistle blower when the complaint has been verified.
Former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker's anti-science agenda ignored risk to the state's walleye population, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He links to a number of reports that warned that the fish might be in trouble.
In a MacIver Institute posting, Milwaukee right-wing radio show host Dan O'Donnell contends that issues like climate change and carbon footprints have erupted into a battle against Thanksgiving, further evidence he insists, that it's a war on American heritage, history and culture.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says he knows that Donald Trump is the commander in chief, but he should let the officers run the military. In his pardons for those charged with war crimes, he has once against inserted himself into a place he doesn't belong, the blogger says.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson reports on a Florida town that voted heavily for Donald Trump in 2016 has resorted to socialism. When its only grocery store closed, city hall decided to open its own store, he says, only just don't call it "socialism."