State Debate: Stay out of Tommy's way, Racine Journal Times tells Steve Nass

The Racine Journal Times counsels Republican State Sen. Steve Nass to stay out of UW interim president Tommy Thompson's way on COVID precautions he has set for the university's system. What Thompson is doing is the prudent thing, the editorial proclaims, and Nass is wrong to try and sue the school.
Tamerine Cornelius of the Wisconsin Budget Project explains how the billion-dollar tax cut in the state's 2021-23 budget leaves out a huge swath of the state's workforce. The budget cut the upper income tax bracket dramatically, which does nothing to help those in lower brackets, she explains.
Dan Shafer, on his Recombobulation Area blog, says now that federal unemployment benefits have expired it's time that Wisconsin leaders get serious about addressing the problems facing their state. Those problems, including an embarrassing $7.25 minimum wage, have been around since long before the pandemic, he says, outlining what they are.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a letter the Meadowood Neighborhood Association has sent Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway opposing her plan to cut the Madison Police Department budget by 5%. Neighborhoods are beginning to rise up for public safety, Blaska contends.
M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers needs to reveal where he stands on President Joe Biden's COVID vaccination mandates. He claims that Evers' peers have made their views known, most opposing Biden's plans.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Outagamie County Exec and Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Tom Nelson maintains that corporate greed needs to be addressed. The issue, he says, unites both rural and urban Wisconsin.
And on the lighter side, veteran columnist and author Bill Stokes blogs about the preparations for his 90th birthday part last weekend, speculating the 90-degree temperature predicted for the day was in honor of his 90 years of life. He hates to see what number 100 will look like.