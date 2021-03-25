State Debate: State's wealthy did just fine during pandemic, Bruce Murphy points out

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy cites a recent study that shows the nation's wealthy doing incredibly well during the past year's pandemic while the poor slipped further. Included among the billionaires that saw double and event triple digit increases in their wealth are Wisconsinites John Menard, Diane Hendricks and Judith Faulkner.
The Racine Journal Times doesn't agree with superintendent of public instruction candidate Deborah Kerr's proposal to move the Department of Public Instruction out of Madison. The paper says the proposal seems to be taking a page from Donald Trump's play book. The education office is best located in a central location, in close proximity to lawmakers, it adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that the Wisconsin GOP legislators excel at nothing doing and doing nothing. The latest in a long list of failures to act, he insists, is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' reaction to the mass shootings in which Vos proclaims there is nothing that can be done about it.
Blogger Bill Stokes maintains that the allegiance to firearms is an example of male genitalia being transformed into various versions of high-powered rifles, revolvers and military weapons. This is why the human creature is facing extinction, he contends.
In a column for the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, luscely Flores writes that restaurant servers shouldn't have to rely on the goodwill of strangers. The writer contends it's high time for the state to do away with the $2.23 an hour minimum wage for wait staff and raise it to a decent sum.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in the blog he writes for the MacIver Institute, contends you can no longer trust the data from state government. He sees a scandal in that Tony Evers' Department of Health apparently undercounted nursing home COVID deaths last year.
Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer contends that the end of the pandemic in Wisconsin is in sight. Buoyed by the vaccination success in the state, all the numbers are pointing in the right direction, he says while speculating we could be out of the woods by the Fourth of July.