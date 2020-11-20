State Debate: State's virus surge sparks the debate; so does the Trump vote recount

Covid-19 has no regard for your politics, says the Racine Journal Times while sharply criticizing Minnesota Republican legislators for declining to tell members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party that several of its members had contracted the virus. Nor does the contagion respect state boundaries, the paper adds, calling the Minnesota politicians' behavior outrageous.
Wisconsin Republicans remain unmoved even by an 8,000 cases a day outbreak and more deaths, charges Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He calls out State Sen. Chris Kapenga, the Delafield Republican who will be taking over as Senate president in the next session, noting Kapenga's remarks that people can make their own decisions on taking precautions.
Yes, what is the magic number that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos needs to call the Legislature into session and deal with the huge outbreak that has filled state hospitals?, asks Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey.
But, in a column posted on WisOpinion, Cong. Tom Tiffany who was recently elected to a full two-year term in Congress, calls for schools to change their quarantine protocols on sending children home when they come in contact with the coronavirus. He also maintains that hospitals aren't really at capacity, claiming that that's a lack of staffing, not beds.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal accuses the Donald Trump campaign of demanding a recount in Milwaukee because Black people voted. That's why, in addition to spreading a false narrative that the election wasn't fair, he picked out Milwaukee and Dane Counties, where people of color flocked to the polls.
In another posting on the MacIver Institute's website, Milwaukee's far right radio show host Dan O'Donnell claims that if you want to find voter fraud you need to look no further than nursing homes. He claims that an elderly woman with dementia who died before the election cast an absentee ballot that arrived at the polling place two weeks after her death. He suggests that this happens all over the country.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says he saw irregularities in Dane County's vote on Nov. 3. He said he got an absentee ballot, but never asked for one. He adds he saw a bundle of votes delivered to his polling place. He says it all upended the electoral process, siding with the Trump campaign's claims.
Blogger Bill Stokes takes a stab at something he never did in his long career as a journalist, writing headlines on reporters' stories. He shares several of them on current news stories, including one that reads: "Turkey turns tables. Refuses to pardon President."
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!