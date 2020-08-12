State Debate: State should wait and see on legalizing pot, says the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times believes it's best that Wisconsin wait before making a decision to legalize marijuana. States all around us have legalized weed, the paper editorializes, so we can have the luxury of seeing what their experiences are before taking the plunge ourselves.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that Sen. Ron Johnson's 11-page "open letter" defending his Senate committee's investigation of Ukraine and Joe Biden is aimed at just one person and he isn't even one of his constituents -- Donald Trump.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey touts a New Yorker piece about Wisconsin's family farm woes. He says it an illuminating article on how Donald Trump's polices have impacted struggling family farmers in the state and is very worth reading.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska examines the job description in the city's job posting for a new Madison police chief and finds it chock full of PC buzz words. In the end you have to wonder, the blogger insists, whether anyone would want to be the Madison police chief in the first place.
Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle reports on Republican Cong. Brian Stiel's recent visit to Norway, Wis., to pay tribute to Col. Hans Christian Heg, the Wisconsin abolitionist who lost his life fighting for the Union during the Civil War, only to have his statue on Capitol Square torn down during riots there earlier this summer.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy offers nine takeaways on Milwaukee's change of police chiefs. Among them is that the city's Fire and Police Commission has looked awful during the affair and that the police union is a big loser.
