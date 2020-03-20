State Debate: State's GOP congressmen criticized, praised for 'no' vote on virus help

In a Racine Journal Times column, the chairs of the Racine and Kenosha County Democratic parties lambaste 1st District U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil for voting against the coronavirus response act, accusing him of political posturing. His vote is a vote against us, Meg Andrietsch and Lori Hawkins write.
But, the right-wing MacIver Institute's Bill Osmulski comes to the rescue of Wisconsin's Republican congressmen who all voted against the bill aimed at helping coronavirus victims. Is it reckless abandon, he asks, to ask that time be given to at least read the bill?
Wisconsin Republican senators are matching their congressional delegation's "ugliness," insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Not only do they ignore the coronavirus calamity, but their toxic ideology shows up in spades as they refuse to help the homeless, he adds.
He doesn't like it, but Madison's rightie blogger is accepting the new rules to fight the coronavirus crisis. He highlights a health department form that can be used to snitch on those who violate the 10-person and under requirement and notes that something like it was used during World War II.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson asks Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald how their planned use of a state budget surplus for income tax cuts looks now? Tony Evers' veto of the give-away looks pretty good now, the leftie blogger contends.
In a Right Wisconsin column, the chief of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, Rick Esenberg, questions the constitutionality of the governments' shutdown orders. They're probably okay for the short run, he maintains, but the longer they last the more unsustainable legally they become.