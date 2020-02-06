State Debate: State of the Union, Dems' awful week, Summerfest's cash lead the commentary

Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that all he heard in the State of the Union speech by President Donald Trump on Tuesday night was an expansion of his calling the Foxconn development in Wisconsin "the eighth wonder of the world." Once again he used "facts" that have been refuted time and again, Rowen says, lie after lie.
On the Empower Wisconsin website, M.D. Kittle comments on the Democrats' "terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week." He says their "phony" impeachment gambit imploded and the party's Iowa caucus went up in flames. And then on top of it, the man they wanted thrown out of office gives a glowing State of the Union address.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska channels House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the headline on his blog: "Trump's State of the Union speech rips Democrats to shreds!" Pelosi tearing up the speech shows that Trump hit a new fresh nerve, Blaska says.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman seems to agree with Kittle's assessment of the horrible week, pointing also to the Iowa debacle and then the news in Milwaukee that the two top people running the national convention's host committee have been fired.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy reports that Milwaukee's Summerfest is flush with cash. It has a $47 million net balance, he writes, adding that many Milwaukee alders believe it should be able to pay for police services. Right now the annual celebration committee pays roughly $134,000 for police services that actually cost the city more than $800,000, he points out.
The Racine Journal Times complains about the growing use of hidden fees in hotel bills. Often, the hotels and resorts try to disguise the fees as taxes that they have no control over, when, in fact, they are imposed by the property itself to add big costs to the bills. This is true not only in Vegas and other warm-weather destinations at this time of the year, but here in Wisconsin, too, the paper editorializes.
The Janesville Gazette takes issue with city manager Mark Freitag's description of the city's economy as "booming." Yes, Janesville's making progress, the paper says, but its economy isn't booming. Many of the new jobs that have been created are of the low-paying kind that haven't come close to what General Motors' wages and benefits were, for example, it adds.