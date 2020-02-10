State Debate: State no longer nation's cowbell, says Mike McCabe; MacIver chortles over union setbacks

On the Our Wisconsin Revolution website, Mike McCabe explores a "question no longer asked." Used to be a time when Wisconsin served as the nation's cowbell, he writes, wherever Wisconsin went others followed. That's no longer the case, he adds, suggesting he wouldn't be surprised if the state enacted the first ever law to legalize bribery.
On RightWisconsin, the conservative MacIver Institute trumpets the news that for the third straight year, union membership has dropped in Wisconsin. Most of that the right-wing think tank attributes to former Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 that helped devastate public employee unions.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman warns his readers to be on the lookout for a mailing that appears to be the 2020 census questionnaire. Instead, he says, it's a piece of literature touting the Republican Party. Heinzelman says Republicans ought to be ashamed at stooping to this kind of behavior to confuse people.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that the delays, often for years, in notifying residents about possible polluted water systems by large farm feedlots is justice denied. He says there's hope the Legislature will soon pass a law to require notices within seven days. At least that's progress, Rowen adds.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a Brian Strassburg editorial cartoon depicting his outrage of Donald Trump awarding Rush Limbaugh the national Medal of Freedom. The cartoon suggests that Limbaugh should have been awarded another type of honor.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says the Democrats are running on empty, adding that the Republicans have all the enthusiasm while ho and hum are leading the Iowa Democratic caucus count. He suggests that people give Nancy Pelosi some slack, she's had a very tough week.