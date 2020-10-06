State Debate: State GOP gets tongue lashing from bloggers; Lena Taylor remembers Fannie Lou Hamer

Columnist Bill Kaplan writes that Donald Trump and Sen. Ron Johnson harmed their country and then themselves. In a WisOpinion column, Kaplan notes the huge increase in recent Wisconsin coronavirus cases and how the two politicians have downplayed the danger all the while holding big rallies with little safety precautions. That they both came down with the infection underscores how reckless they've been, he notes.
Meanwhile, M.D. Kittle, the columnist for the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site, asks whether Gov. Tony Evers is using inflated Covid numbers to restrict liberty? He quotes a Milwaukee medical examiner who says that more than 100 of deaths in his city have been wrongly attributed to Covid.
Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer notes that 50 Wisconsin citizens have died in the last three days alone and that the state is now the epicenter of the crisis. He attributes that to inaction by Republican state leaders who keep pushing back at safety protocols. They have done nothing to help fight the disease, he insists.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey joins him in criticizing GOP legislators who instead of working with Evers on developing safety measures have instead jumped on a lawsuit filed by a conservative legal firm to end the governor's statewide mask mandate.
Yes, the GOP's enabling of the coronavirus spread remains on repeat, adds Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He posts links to a series of pushbacks Republican leadership has promoted since the virus lurched into a pandemic.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska wonders who will be the Madison City Council's Adam Schiff at tonight's meeting on what to do about Ald. Paul Skidmore, accused of using a sexual slur during a Council hearing several weeks ago. He likens the hearing on Skidmore to the House's impeachment of Donald Trump.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor writes that "as they stand by, we need to stand up," a reference to Donald Trump's debate remarks concerning the white nationalist group Proud Boys. His appeal to racists, she says, made her remember celebrated civil rights advocate Fannie Lou Hamer, who rallied people to stand up against hatred and bigotry.
