State Debate: Star of David has no place in mask, vaccine protests, maintains the Racine Journal Times

The Star of David has no place in vaccine or mask protests, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. It's more than just being in poor taste or being out of line, the paper says, it's reprehensible. Equating mask mandates or vaccine requirements with what the Nazis did to the Jews is an insult to the victims and survivors of the Holocaust and their descendants, the paper adds.
The clock is ticking on Sen. Ron Johnson's decision on whether he will run for re-election, writes columnist Steve Walters on Urban Milwaukee. The senator, who has been embroiled in numerous controversies over vaccinations, climate change and tax policies, is facing increased unpopularity numbers and needs to decide soon, Walters writes.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild accuses Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the Republican leader from Rochester, of kissing Donald Trump's ring on his visit with the ex-president in Alabama last week. Pointing out that right-wing demonstrators have been accusing Vos of leniency probing Wisconsin's election results, Rothschild says that instead of standing his ground, he went running to Trump to assure him he's behind re-examining the vote.
Meanwhile, Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski says a picture of Vos with Trump in the cabin of an airplane reminded him of a great movie where one of the actors emphatically proclaims he's had it with the snakes on the plane.
In a posting on the far right Empower Wisconsin blog site, Stevens Point Republican State Sen. Patrick Testin wants to know what Gov. Tony Evers' plan is for the thousands of Afghan refugees being transported to the U.S. Army's Ft. McCoy in western Wisconsin. Testin claims that many of the refugees haven't been vetted and suggests that somehow the state needs to remedy that.
Meanwhile, the blog site's M.D. Kittle lashes out at the governor for being tone deaf and failing Kenosha once again. Kittle maintains that Evers' statements on the first year anniversary of the Kenosha riots, shows he's standing with criminals rather than law enforcement.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen repeats the headline of a column he wrote last week that read: "Bayfield County hounders are once again throwing caution and hunting dogs to the wolves." This week he notes two emails from the USDA that verifies the deaths of two hunting dogs who were attacked by wolves in the last few days.