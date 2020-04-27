State Debate: Sports without fans is better than no sports at all, insists the Racine Journal Times

Just give us our games back, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Sports without fans is better than no sports at all, the paper adds, noting the huge amount of viewers who watched the online NFL draft this past week. Leagues need to make sure their athletes are protected and then get the games going, the paper says.
Republican State Rep. Tyler Vorpagel, in a Right Wisconsin post, writes that Gov. Tony Evers' "Badger Bounce Back" plan doesn't add up. The Plymouth lawmaker claims that Evers' benchmarks, which the governor says are based on Donald Trump's outline, don't seem doable.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen, however, says it's Republican legislators who aren't making sense. They've not only flipped off science but have gone running to the Supreme Court to overturn the governor's order extending stay at home rules.
As for the Friday demonstrations, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the true character -- or lack thereof -- of the protesters showed itself when someone saw fit to bring a guillotine to the Square. They showed how little they respect their fellow citizens and themselves, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's message that thanks the police department for all that it is doing in the face of the pandemic. He notes that she calls last Friday's anti-Evers' edict demonstration "stupid," then sarcastically adds, unlike the Act 10 demonstrations of 2011.
Business blogger John Torinus has some advice for the UW Board of Regents: don't let the pandemic crisis go to waste. He insists that as the board looks to hire a new president it needs to hire someone with a strategic outlook who can think outside the box in reshaping the UW system, and not another educational bureaucrat.
