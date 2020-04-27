State Debate: Sports without fans is better than no sports at all, insists the Racine Journal Times

Just give us our games back, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Sports without fans is better than no sports at all, the paper adds, noting the huge amount of viewers who watched the online NFL draft this past week. Leagues need to make sure their athletes are protected and then get the games going, the paper says.

Republican State Rep. Tyler Vorpagel, in a Right Wisconsin post, writes that Gov. Tony Evers' "Badger Bounce Back" plan doesn't add up. The Plymouth lawmaker claims that Evers' benchmarks, which the governor says are based on Donald Trump's outline, don't seem doable.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen, however, says it's Republican legislators who aren't making sense. They've not only flipped off science but have gone running to the Supreme Court to overturn the governor's order extending stay at home rules.