Wisconsin Farmers Union communications director Danielle Endvick contends that Donald Trump's ag secretary, Sonny Perdue, has ripped open rural America's wounds and farmers have fired up by his comments about small family farmers. "I sense a fire growing in the belly" of family farmers, she adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen adds that Perdue, Sen. Ron Johnson and Donald Trump are all singing from the same hymnal. They all side with the government-enabled CAFOs instead of the salt-of-the-earth family dairy farmer, Rowen charges.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that Madison "has been triggered" over the resignation of Police Chief Mike Koval. He chides "Progressive Dane" Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway for having "nice company" in cheering Koval's retirement, insisting that she's joined by "social justice bullies" and young car thieves. But, he says, Madison is finally turning the corner.
MacIver Institute regular blogger, Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell, claims Gov. Tony Evers has shown his "utter incompetence" in the scheduling of the 7th District special election to fill the departed Sean Duffy's seat. He insists Evers' scheduling was all politically motivated and subsequent developments have put him in a tangled web.
The MacIver-friendly conservative site, Right Wisconsin, features a blog headlined "What Evers got wrong about the special election." Lucas Vebber and Luke Berg of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty suggest he was using state rules about elections, forgetting what federal law required.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman points out that Donald Trump is continually conflating his official twitter account with his political campaign. He provides examples of how Trump uses the official site to drum up attendance at his political rallies.
Their season may be over, but the Milwaukee Brewers gave us a season to remember, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper calls it "remarkable" that with the loss of superstar Christian Yelich, the team pulled together and made it to the play-offs.