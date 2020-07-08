State Debate: Solve UW problems by selling 'non-core' assets, including Quartz HMO, John Torinus proposes

Business blogger John Torinus insists the UW must sell its non-core assets to get through the coronavirus pandemic. He claims the university has many assets that aren't essential, a golf course, parking lots, the UW Hospitals ownership of Quartz, the state's largest HMO, for example. All could be used to pump money into the system until pandemic subsides, he claims.
Body cameras only help when they're on and working right, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. It doesn't help credibility of the police if they are on sometimes, but not other times because they're not working, the paper adds. You either do it right or don't do it at all.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos regularly bashes "socialism," transit and Medicaid, but he has no problems accepting government money to bail out his own private business. A bit hypocritical, Rowen suggests.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that Black Lives Matter tried to turn a fender bender in Lake Mills into a racist incident. He notes how BLM marchers from Milwaukee to Madison stopped in the city to protest at the downtown park and then claimed that a "white racist woman" hit one of their cars with her car. He quotes the police chief saying that it was all a lie.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends that Donald Trump has ceded Afghanistan to the Taliban. The blogger notes that the American president has essentially ignored the Afghan government in making a deal with the Taliban insurgents, one again abandoning allies as he did with the Kurds in Syria.
Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle claims that "liberal court" rules against liberty. He's upset that the state's District 2 Appeals Court ruled in favor of Racine County's "restrictive health orders." The ruling brings back overarching control to "power hungry" Racine mayor, Cory Mason, Kittle protests.
