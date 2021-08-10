State Debate: Simone Biles, endless campaigns, student loans all draw commentary today

The Racine Journal Times says that Simone Biles doesn't owe you anything, but owed everything to her own health and safety when she withdrew from gymnastics competition at the Japan Olympics last week. She absolutely made the right decision, the paper editorializes.
In an editorial reprinted by the Kenosha News, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram protests all the electioneering already taking place for the 2022 and 2024 elections. Give us a break from the never-ending campaigns, the paper protests, adding that it will give sparse coverage to this early politicking.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that student loan forgiveness is a taxpayer-financed, Democrat vote-buying scheme. Plus, he makes it clear that he is no fan of 2nd District Congressman Mark Pocan's plan to make higher education free for all.
DemoCurmudgeon blogger John Peterson insists that for an accountant by trade, Republican State Sen. Chris Kapenga's conclusions don't add up. He accuses the senator of not knowing what he's talking about in defending a few anti-vaxx nurses from having to take their shots.
Tamarine Cornelius of the Wisconsin Budget Project writes that Wisconsin lawmakers directed many more dollars to tax cuts than to other critical priorities. She compares the tax cuts, which didn't go to low-income people, with the paltry sums directed at education and health.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is astounded by the fact that six of the ten largest wildfires in California history have occurred since 2020 and 2021 is still not over. He notes the many catastrophic climate events that are becoming routine around the globe, a result of our collective failure to deal with the warming world.
The Dane County judge who is allowing lawyers to look into the personal conversations of former PSC commissioner Michael Huebsch is on a dangerous fishing expedition, claims M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog. He says the judge has conflicts of his own in the case that claims Huebsch was favoring utilities that he hoped to work for.