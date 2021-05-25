State Debate: Seriously boys? Hugo Chavez? asks Right Wisconsin of Tiffany and Fitzgerald

Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson can't believe his fellow conservatives, Wisconsin congressmen Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, trying to raise funds by claiming that Joe Biden is taking the U.S. down a path taken by Venezuela's Hugo Chavez. Seriously boys?, Wigderson asks. This goes beyond hyperbole, he adds.
Business blogger John Torinus notes that Wisconsin's five Republican congressmen all voted to oust Liz Cheney from her House leadership role and then voted against the House bill to investigate the Jan. 6th insurrection and by doing so effectively bought into the claim that the election, including the one in Wisconsin, was stolen, he adds. About time they come up with some actual ideas, he insists.
Columnist Bill Kaplan in a piece that appears on WisOpinion champions the so-called PRO Act that would help protect workers who want to form and join unions. The act, which has passed the House but is languishing in the Senate, would help restore the America dream, he writes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts the latest news involving the Kohler golf course that is about to take land from the environmentally fragile Black River Forest near Sheboygan, including the uncovering of human remains on the development. Rowen says the harm to history and the environment isn't getting the attention that it deserves.
A Racine Journal Times editorial examines a complicated court case that is headed to the State Supreme Court that could have lasting consequences for employing workers who have had felony convictions and had paid their debt to society. This case involves a man convicted of battery and fourth degree sexual assault who was denied a job working for a local firm that employs hundreds of women. The Legislature needs to examine this issue, the paper insists, and make changes in the law if necessary.
Andrew Hansen, a visiting fellow at the conservative Badger Institute, posts a blog insisting that government and venture capital don't mix. He's alarmed at Gov. Evers' proposal to earmark $100 million in the state budget to help entrepreneurs start new companies that has been accepted by Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee. This is gambling with taxpayers' money, he claims.
The Beloit Daily News is glad the state Department of Justice has pointed out that the state's new Marsy's Law doesn't give a blanket reason to withhold public records. Let's hope this clears up what some law enforcement agencies have erroneously claimed as they try to keep records secret, the paper says.