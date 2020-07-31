State Debate: Secret police, Wisconsin GOP's 'Sister Souljah moment,' baseball fans all draw comment

There should be no secret police in America, editorializes the Kenosha News. But, that's what has been happening in Portland, Ore., it adds. Yes, for sure there is unrest in Portland and those who have resorted to violence must be prosecuted. However, sending secret federal agents there violates the principles of law and order, the paper maintains.
Wisconsin Republicans are facing their Sister Souljah moment, contends Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Pointing to Donald Trump's suggestion that the November election might have to be delayed because of the coronavirus, Humphrey reminds Wisconsin GOPers that they insisted on holding the April election despite the virus.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman reposts a blog entry from the Lincoln Project, the organization of Republicans opposed to the re-election of Donald Trump, responding to Trump's election delay suggestion: "Republicans in office, if you can't stand up to the president now, why are you even in office?"
The Racine Journal Times, despite the setback experienced by the Miami Marlins earlier this week, believes that the Major Leagues can be creative and allow some fans to attend the games in person. The Koreans are doing so and so have other sports in the U.S., an editorial points out.
Madison alder Rebecca Kemble responds to an Isthmus column by former Madison mayor Dave Cieslewicz that criticized her remarks opposing financial assistance for State Street merchants who were victims of vandalism. She claims Cieslewicz as mayor neglected black and brown neighborhoods and insists that the city needs to take a different approach in the future.
For parents, it's all about the results, the Beloit Daily News editorializes on the school district's review of its code of conduct procedures. It's disappointing, the paper concludes, that the district is essentially doubling down on past procedures which have not generated good results either in classroom achievement or discipline.
