State Debate: Scott Fitzgerald doesn't care about your pain, insists blogger James Rowen

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald doesn't have time for your pain, charges Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Even as a Republican legislator joins a move to approve the sale of medical marijuana in Wisconsin, Fitzgerald shows no empathy for people who could be helped.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy laments the number of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel veteran news staffers leaving the paper as downsizing continues under the merged ownership of the paper and at other Gannett properties around the country. It's been a sad week for Milwaukee journalism, he says.
Will there be an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate? Damn straight, answers Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will see to it that the trial occurs because several Senate Dems are running for president and a trial will keep them off the campaign trail.
Connor Norris and Edmund Timmons, writing on the conservative Badger Institute website, say that Gov. Tony Evers missed a chance for bipartisanship when he vetoed a bill that would have altered the training needed to get a certified nursing assistant license. This shouldn't be a partisan issue, they insist, but Evers made it one.
Conservative talk show host Vicki McKenna writes a blog for Empower Wisconsin in which she says the "Social Justice Industrial Complex" is really Racism 2.0, blaming white people for every societal ill. She accuses the school system for abetting this new "racism."
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska joins in with a broadside at the school board, claiming that the "leftists" on it are destroying the culture. He cites a recent incident where a mother confronted school officials for disciplining her child. The school board, he charges, will side with the mother.