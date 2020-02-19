State Debate: Scott Fitzgerald connects his pro-gun dots, charges James Rowen

Recalling Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's opening and closing Gov. Tony Evers' special session on guns in less than a minute, Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts pictures of Fitzgerald's recent appearance at a "Friends of the NRA" banquet in Beaver Dam. Scott Fitzgerald connecting his pro-gun dots, Rowen comments.
Channel 3000 columnist Bill Wineke insists that Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has the wrong priorities. He observes that Johnson asked Trump not to fire EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, the millionaire hotel mogul, for his impeachment testimony, but didn't raise a finger to protect Purple Heart recipient Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from Trump's wrath.
In an Urban Milwaukee guest column, state Sen. Jeff Smith, an Eau Claire Democrat, argues that Gov. Evers' plan to increase school funding with the state surplus will lower property taxes, especially in rural areas. Providing schools with more resources for students, especially those with special needs, will not only help children, but quell the need for costly referendums, he adds.
Decriminalizing drugs is not the answer, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper cites a growing movement across the country to reduce drug penalties in an effort to reduce jail populations. But, giving violators a slap on the wrist won't stop more serious crimes from happening, the editorial adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is elated that the Madison School District is returning to phonics to teach reading. It's about time, he says, and adds that the district's desire to be "hooked on phonics" is vindication for Donald Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos.
On the conservative Empower Wisconsin website, M. D. Kittle accuses Gov. Tony Evers of launching a "sneak attack" on the state's homeowners' bill of rights. Kittle claims the governor is trying to loosen language that would remove a requirement that an assessor provide a homeowner written notice if he or she wants to view the interior of a residence.
MAL Contends blogger Michael Leon proclaims that Michael Bloomberg's "racist rant" is caught on tape and he posts it for others to see. He insists that racism is now part and parcel of the Dems.