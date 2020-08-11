State Debate: School reopening, Sturgis bikers from Wisconsin, Medicaid all get debated today

Decisions on reopening schools needs to be made locally, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper says the state shouldn't make the call, adding that Gov. Tony Evers has said that he has no "secret plan" to step in. But, the paper says, echoing some Republican legislators, he has changed his mind before.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is worried that the big Sturgis, S.D., bike rally could spread the coronavirus in Wisconsin. He notes that many Wisconsin bikers attend the rally which is partially sponsored by Milwaukee's Harley-Davidson. And after spending several days among tens of thousands with no masks and few, if any, virus restrictions, they'll be coming back.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, repeats his call for Wisconsin to expand Medicaid in the state which he says is needed now more than ever. He points out that Missouri is the latest of several Republican states to vote for expanding health care under the Affordable Care Act. It's time that Republican legislators here expand the health plan, too, freeing up millions of state dollars that can be used to help rural hospitals and other health care needs, he writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey salutes the thousands of working people who put their health in danger during the pandemic -- medical workers, bus drivers and other who must be out in the public to do essential work. He goes on to chastise Epic management for trying to require workers to come back into the office when, in fact, they can work safely from home, he says.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a tweet from former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich in which he admonishes Americans to pay attention because Donald Trump's executive actions on coronavirus relief is being used as a cover to defund Social Security and Medicare.
Chicago has gone off the rails, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot brings down the hammer, says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He notes Lightfoot's no-nonsense response to Sunday night's violence and looting on Chicago's Michigan Avenue, demanding that criminals be brought to justice no matter who they are. If only Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway had her spine, he blogs.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson isn't amused by some Republican's efforts to get Kanye West on the Wisconsin presidential ballot this fall in the hopes that the entertainer will eat into Joe Biden's votes in the state. Calling it a childish prank, Wigderson says this is one time he's pulling for the Democrats to get West off the ballot.
