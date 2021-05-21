State Debate: Ruth Conniff calls out WILL's 'sloppy' voucher school research

Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff answers the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's claims that her recent assessment of school vouchers in the state was erroneous. She calls a piece by WILL's research director Will Flanders' sloppy, saying it misrepresents the facts about voucher school costs to taxpayers. If you're relying on WILL's presentation of the facts, hang on to your wallet, she advises.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes about the big and small "wows" that are occurring around us in these times. The biggest wow, the paper says, is how quickly big pharma was able to develop a coronavirus vaccine to get us out of this pandemic. The little wows are centered around 3D printing that can produce everything from housing to automobiles, it says.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson notes that Republicans in the Legislature aren't buying Gov. Tony Evers' "political" move to expand Medicaid in the state. He cites studies that claim the expansion would actually cost state taxpayers in the long run.
Dominque Paul Noth comments on the CDC's new mask standards on his Dom's Domain Politics blog, distinguishing between Americans who follow the guidelines and those who don't. He's not sure if you can entrust your health to the behavior of your neighbors these days.
Blogger Bill Stokes labels Sen. Mitch McConnell's and Cong. Kevin McCarthy's descriptions of what happened on Jan. 6th "McViewitis." They are telling Americans that they can't believe what they saw that day that an insurrection occurred at the nation's Capitol, Stokes contends.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin's Republican congressmen continue to embrace the Capitol attackers, adds Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He speculates that their objection to an investigation of the Trump-inspired riots stems from their fear that evidence will emerge ab out their GOP colleagues' complicity in the insurrection.