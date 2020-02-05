State Debate: Rural communities need help now, commentators say

In a WisOpinion column, Daniel Smith, CEO of the Cooperative Network, writes that America needs to start paying attention to rural communities by investing in infrastructure like broadband, housing development, education and health services. He suggests that we have to realign our priorities or deal with a major national crisis.
Meanwhile, the Racine Journal Times editorializes that it's urgent the Legislature act on laws to help rural Wisconsin and provide assistance to farmers. The paper backs Gov. Tony Evers' proposals to provide aid and asks legislators to use a special session to get the bills passed.
Business blogger John Torinus points to a new Milwaukee Tools expansion in West Bend as an example of how the state's economy can grow. He credits the "M7" initiative of encouraging TIF districts and shovel-ready business sites for helping firms expand.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that the Wisconsin DNR has hailed the clean-up of the lower Menominee River, the removal of chemicals and other contaminants. But, at the same time, Rowen writes, Michigan and the EPA are on the verge of approving an open pit mine at the source of the same river.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that recent reports on the decline of ACT test scores among Wisconsin students is part of the Scott Walker/GOP legacy. Have we forgotten the warnings when Act 10 was passed?, Peterson asks.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, noting that some Brexiteers tried to burn the European Union flag but were thwarted by the fact the flag is fireproof, wonders why Donald Trump and the Republicans haven't ordered that American flags be fireproofed, too.