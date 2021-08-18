State Debate: Ron Kind, rent moratorium, 'nasty' hound story, lead the comments

The La Crosse Tribune lauds its congressman, Ron Kind, for a career that lead in bipartisanship and working toward solutions. Kind, who has announced he isn't a candidate for re-election in 2022 was always honest and true to his La Crosse roots, the paper editorializes.
The Racine Journal Times complains that the national rent eviction moratorium punishes good-faith landlords. The paper maintains that "mom and pop" landlords are handicapped by the moratorium and some renters attempt to use it in bad faith.
Every summer it's the same nasty story, laments Political Environment blogger James Rowen, of Wisconsin hunters throwing their hounds to the wolves in Bayfield County. He notes that five dogs have been killed between July 9 and August 13 and two more injured. Rowen is incensed that Wisconsin is the only state that pays the dogs' owners for the loss of them, a shameful practice.
Like it or not, President Joe Biden showed leadership with his Afghanistan decision, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. There was no other path forward, he insists. We need to be aware that sometimes there are no good answers to a problem, he adds.
State Rep. KaKeshia Myers, in a Milwaukee Courier column, says the spirit of Lee Atwater lingers among us. She proclaims that Atwater's southern strategy is being revived by Republicans over the critical race theory argument. She insists the anti-CRT movement is a blatant attempt to revise and erase history.
Columnist Steve Walters, writing for Urban Milwaukee, says that Wisconsin "centrist" activist Katherine Gehl's push for nonpartisan primaries and ranked-choice general election voting is catching on. He notes that Alaska has adopted her ideas and Wisconsin has a bill pending as well.