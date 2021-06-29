State Debate: Ron Johnson's obstructionism needs to be stopped, says columnist Bill Kaplan

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson needs to be blocked from scuttling bipartisan progress, economic security and jobs, says Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion column. He's already signaled how he will stand in the way of the agreement reached on the infrastructure bill and his continued opposition to voting rights, Kaplan notes.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the state should use some of the federal windfall in pandemic relief to test wells in various parts of the state that are contaminated with the forever chemicals, PFAS. This problem is too expensive for municipalities to attack, the paper says, hence the state needs to step in to protect citizens from bad water.
An incredulous Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, notes that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos isn't rightwing enough for some members of his own caucus. That's crazy, he writes, pointing to some of Vos' recent rightwing actions.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer takes a look at the what the future holds for the expansion of the east-west I-94 into downtown Milwaukee. He examines the possibility of commuter rail instead and the obstacles that face that option and notes that more environmental impact statements may slow or even halt the project.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Gov. Tony Evers must veto the Republican state budget for the "folks back home." He examines all that has been left out of the budget and says that there is no way the governor can use his line-item veto to fix its inadequacies for the state's citizens.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson posts State Sen. Chris Kapenga's letter to Donald Trump explaining to the ex-president that he never opposed an audit of Wisconsin's presidential vote that Trump had accused him of doing. Wigderson comments in his Sunday Funnies blog that Kapenga's letter defines obsequious.
Business blogger John Torinus corrects himself and says he's now happy to report that research and development funding is actually soaring at the UW-Madison and the Medical College of Wisconsin. While the university has dropped in research rankings, it has raised a more than half billion dollars more in research dollars, he adds in an Urban Milwaukee column.