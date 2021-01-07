State Debate: Ron Johnson's not fit to represent Wisconsin, charges the Journal Sentinel

In a blistering editorial, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's shilling for Donald Trump makes him unfit to represent Wisconsin in the Senate. The editorial, which ran before Wednesday riots by Trump's backers at the U.S. Capitol, says Johnson and others are working for Trump and themselves, not you.
Keep the peace and work together, implores the Kenosha News in an editorial following the announcement that no charges will be filed in the Jacob Blake shooting case that rocked the city last summer. The paper says it understands the disappointment from many corners, but pleads with people to keep cool heads.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson contends that Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson fails to support the constitutional order of our republic. He recalls a speech made by Sen. Margaret Chase Smith of Maine in 1950 in response to another Wisconsin senator, Joe McCarthy. "I don't want to see the Republican Party win that way," she said in response to McCarthy's red baiting.
Oh, well, it ain't the end of the republic, says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska of Tuesday's Democratic wins in the two Georgia U.S. Senate seats. He figures the GOP lost because the two Republicans were weak candidates and, besides, the Dems will now have power that they will soon use to overreach.
The Georgia election results reminds blogger Bill Stokes of the time a group of kids broke into his house while he was away on a fishing trip and did extensive damage to just about everything. Now that the Senate has changed hands, a similar painstakingly long restoration will have to take place in Washington.
John Torinus in an Urban Milwaukee guest column insists that Joe Biden must address the ransomware crisis that is facing the American government. Donald Trump looked the other way on the cyber attacks on government institutions and many big businesses, but Biden absolutely must deal with it.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the College Football Playoffs ought to be expanded to eight teams in the future. The current four-team format confines the play offs to only big power five schools with no room for the little guys, the paper adds.