State Debate: Ron Johnson's claim that Nancy Pelosi caused the riots draws a rebuke

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy highlights Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's latest conspiracy theory, claiming that it was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who actually incited the Capitol riot, not Donald Trump. Considering that the insurrectionists were looking for Pelosi to do her bodily harm, Johnson's claim makes no sense, he adds, which isn't unusual.
Speaker Robin Vos postures while President Biden delivers, comments Bill Kaplan in his latest WisOpinion column. He calls Vos' claim that the move to end the governor's mandate wasn't about masks "Poppycock." If they really believed masks fight the virus they could have passed their own legislation, Kaplan adds.
M. D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site claims that Gov. Tony Evers' veto of the COVID relief bill that the Assembly amended to include provisions that the governor wouldn't accept has left the unemployed and hungry out in the cold.
No, what we saw was another raw power play from partisan politicians who refuse to compromise, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He notes that Evers and the Senate Republicans had worked out a compromise that was then torpedoed by Assembly Republicans more willing to fight the governor at every turn rather than do what's best for the greater good, he adds.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson takes issue with Wisconsin Cong. Glenn Grothman's claim that the president is putting illegal immigrants ahead of Americans in getting the coronavirus vaccine. Wigderson points out that the health policy hasn't been changed and, besides, everyone who happens to be in the country needs to be vaccinated to defeat the disease.
The Racine Journal Times chides Madison school officials for declaring a "snow day" last week when nearly all its classes are being held virtually. The paper dismisses the district's claim that special ed kids and daycare for pre-kindergarteners are actually in buildings, hence the snow day was called for equity purposes. We know a snow job when we see one, the paper concludes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska declares that Liz Cheney is a real Republican. He insists that a chapter ought to be added to John F. Kennedy's book, "Profiles in Courage," to include her and her stand against conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene for the soul of the party.