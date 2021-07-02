State Debate: Ron Johnson unfit to be our senator, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel insists

Sen. Ron Johnson's anti-science crusade is setting back Wisconsin's efforts to get more people vaccinated, editorializes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Rather than encouraging people to get the vaccine, he brings in five people out of millions vaccinated to trumpet side effects. He continues to show why he's not fit to be a Wisconsin senator, the paper insists.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy calls State Sen. Chris Kapenga, the president of the Wisconsin Senate, "sad and pathetic" with his letter groveling to Donald Trump. The letter, in which the senator fawns over Trump in telling him that Wisconsin Republicans really aren't accepting Wisconsin's vote, has won national ridicule, Murphy says.
The Kenosha News believes that local governments ought to keep a virtual meeting option even though it is now safe to go back to in-person meetings for most people. The pandemic taught us the convenience of having a virtual option, especially for those who can't get to meetings to watch and participate in person, the paper reasons.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is worried that the DNR's approval for Waukesha to divert water from the Great Lakes could set a precedent for western states suffering in a drought and excessive heat to also insist on an exemption for Great Lakes water.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, claims that Tony Evers has only one choice -- either sign the Republican-fashioned state budget or lose federal funding. He says the Republicans have outmaneuvered the governor with his own game.
Wisconsin Republican voters believe the Robin Vos lie about the $300 unemployment bonus payment and that it's keeping people on the couch instead of going out and getting a job. Vos continues to use the canard when the real reason jobs are going wanting is because Vos' business cronies refuse to pay decent wages, Peterson claims.