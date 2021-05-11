State Debate: Ron Johnson, the betrayer; Wisconsin GOP, the budget savior, among today's commentary

Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion posting, insists that Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is betraying his oath to defend the U.S. Constitution by attempting to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election. He neither represents the interests of his Wisconsin constituents nor acts for the common good, Kaplan maintains.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson accuses Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Michael Gallagher and Brian Stiehl of promoting 1990s corporate welfare schemes and opposing President Joe Biden's attempts to deliver taxpayer money to actual U.S. taxpayers. They're into promoting the old "voodoo" economics, he contends. This is, after all, 2021, he writes.
Yes, it was Mother's Day, but that didn't stop yet more mass shootings, notes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Yet another shooting in Colorado that took seven lives was the 12th in the past week, he writes. It sadly was just another day in the U.S., he adds, yet the GOP and NRA do nothing.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Republican State Sen. Howard Marklein, the Spring Green Republican who is co-chair of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee, defends his party's decision to throw out Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal, claiming it sets the stage for a reasonable and responsible budget that they will construct.
Meanwhile, Karen Timberlake, the secretary-designee of the state's Department of Health Services, counters in an Urban Milwaukee column that the GOP's dismissal of Evers' proposal to expand Medcaid coverage in the state is not only costing Wisconsin $1.6 billion in federal funds, but harming the health of thousands of the state's citizens.
In another Urban Milwaukee column, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto collaborate on urging the state to re-commit to the state's cities in the new budget. They point out that the state's shared revenue to local governments has declined over the past 20 years, placing heavier burdens on property taxpayers.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor, a Milwaukee Democrat, discusses "critical race theory" and "white privilege." She notes that Tennessee has already outlawed teaching race in its schools and is concerned that it will become a trend in GOP-controlled states in an attempt to whitewash the country's historic racial problem.