State Debate: Ron Johnson take it on the chin for his remarks on coronavirus aid

Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that "privileged pandemic policy-maker" Ron Johnson is asking for "perspective" on the fight against the virus. Well, I'm glad to oblige, he says, supplying the statistics of what a full blown pandemic would do to Americans and the rest of the world.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey chimes in that Johnson, before complaining about others should first do his job. Pointing out that Johnson claims that guaranteeing paid sick leave would incentivize employees not to come to work, Humphrey accuses the senator of showing no empathy, but instead blaming workers for possible problems.
Meanwhile, RightWisconsin's James Wigderson wonders if closing churches in face of the virus crisis is going too far. He notes that the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty president Rick Esenberg sees a constitutional issue in the governor deciding to include churches in the shutdown of meetings of more than 10.
The Racine Journal Times notes that sports and businesses are stepping up to fight the coronavirus spread. The paper contends that they are doing a better job than government and deserve kudos for helping out workers hit by the health crisis.
Another conservative blogger, M.D. Kittle of Empower Wisconsin sees panic spending by politicians in the coronavirus response. He cites Rep. Glenn Grothman's complaint that the bill passed by the House was rushed through before anyone had time to read it.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that voting by mail looks better all the time. He admits he's never been a fan, but present circumstances are changing his mind.