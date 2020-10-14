State Debate: Ron Johnson, St. Croix judge, State Supreme Court all draw comments today

Political Environment blogger James Rowen mocks Sen. Ron Johnson's comments that Covid-19 isn't a death sentence. So while nearly 1,500 of his constituents have died from the virus, we needn't worry because Johnson got it but didn't so much as suffer a sniffle, he writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that law and logic prevailed in the St. Croix County judge's decision on Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate. The judge made it clear that the Legislature has a check on the governor's emergency powers and thus it's up to legislators to cancel it, not the courts.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a tweet from U.S. Rep. Iihan Omar who points out that if she, a Muslim, were to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court you can bet that Senate Republicans would surely be making an issue out of her religion.
A Marine Corps vet named Devin Gatton takes to Right Wisconsin to insist that Democrat Roger Polack, who is running against incumbent 1st District Rep. Bryan Steil, is misrepresenting his military service in campaign ads. While Polack did work in Afghanistan for the Department of Treasury for seven years, he was not in the military, Gatton writes, yet his ads claim he was.
Also on Right Wisconsin, C.J. Szafir of a "think tank" called the Institute for Reforming Government, wants readers to hold on to their wallets because Tony Evers' agencies want more taxes in the upcoming state budget. With works and businesses suffering in the pandemic, it shows how out of touch they are, he claims.
M.D. Kittle, who writes on the right-wing website Empower Wisconsin, is upset with Gov. Evers for blaming the State Supreme Court for everything. Kittle claims that because the court overturned Evers' safer at home order in the spring isn't the reason for the uptick in cases now.
