State Debate: Ron Johnson sparks the commentary today

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska admits that Sen. Ron Johnson "stepped in it" when he claimed he didn't fear for his life when the Jan. 6th insurrection led by Donald Trump supporters was underway. But, he contends that the senator's larger point gets swallowed up by the news media's ravenous appetite for race shaming conservative voices.
But, Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls Johnson Donald Trump's apprentice. He theorizes that Johnson is appealing to Trump backers with his inflammable comments, a signal that he does intend to run again. He's positioning himself as the rightest of the right to wear Trump's crown across the state.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy agrees, quoting several political observers who believe the Wisconsin Republican is following Trump's lead, saying outrageous things to keep his name in the news.
And Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a series of Johnson's comments in recent months that he says are examples of systemic racism and subliminal racism on Johnson's part. He also takes issue with the Republican senator's comparison of the Capitol riots with the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.
Johnson himself writes a column for the Wall Street Journal to proclaim he won't be silenced by the left, which he insists are twisting his remarks because they want Americans to forget last summer's violence and destruction.
The Racine Journal Times lauds pay raises for public defenders as a positive step. The bipartisan bill signed by Gov. Tony Evers goes a long way to erase the pay disparity between assistant district attorneys and the lawyers who are appointed to represent the accused, the paper proclaims.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, longtime voucher school proponents George and Susan Mitchell pen a full-throated endorsement of Debra Kerr for state superintendent of public instruction in the April spring election. She can end union control of DPI, they contend.