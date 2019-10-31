Mike Browne, deputy director of the liberal group One Wisconsin Now, contends in an Urban Milwaukee piece that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has bumbled his way into the center of the impeachment investigation. He has contradicted himself on talk shows, but now is refusing to answer questions about how deeply he was involved with Ukrainian officials on Donald Trump's behalf, Browne adds.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal also notes that Johnson is now fully embedded in the Ukraine scandal. Johnson's ethics are in question due to his involvement in the apparent quid pro quo over Ukrainian military aid and the fact that he says he won't recuse himself in an impeachment trial despite apparently having his mind made up on Trump's innocence.
Now that former House Speaker Paul Ryan has kicked off a new anti-poverty program, Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders what's next: Scott Walker starting a Wisconsin Friends of Wisconsin Rail Transit group? Rowen insists Ryan wants to help the people he threw under the bus during his years in Congress.
In a lengthy piece for the conservative-supported Badger Institute, Mike Nichols notes how today's politicians from both sides of the aisle march in lockstep with each other and that's not necessarily a good thing. He compares that to Dems and Republicans of only a few years ago who would occasionally buck their leadership because of principles.
USA Today-Wisconsin citizen columnist Casey Hoff, in a piece that appears in the Sheboygan Press and other state newspapers, writes that the firing of the Madison school system security guard earlier this month shows the absurdity of zero-tolerance policies.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a chart compiled by the Wisconsin Education Association Council that shows voucher schools in the state are siphoning $350 million from public schools this year. And, what's worse, he maintains, is that some 80 percent of the parents who send their kids to voucher schools were sending them to private schools in the first place.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska complains that Progressive Dane is running Madison. He suggests that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway essentially blackmailed the City Council to get the $40 wheel tax passed Tuesday night. It was either pass it or we lay off police and firefighters, close the swimming pool and who knows what? he says.