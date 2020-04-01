State Debate: Ron Johnson repeats coronavirus 'perspective.' Local official agrees, blogger aghast

In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel op-ed, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson calls once again for putting the coronavirus crisis into "perspective." He says the shut-down orders are too broad and suggests that they could cause even more deaths from suicides and drug overdoses, adding that government measures should be more targeted.
The conservative president of the village of Thiensville seems to agree. In a piece that appears on WisOpinion, he also suggests that the cost of lockdowns may be worse than the disease. He says that experts are a dime a dozen and those currently in charge can be replaced with other experts with different ideas.
But, Political Environment blogger James Rowen is aghast, insisting that Johnson has done the impossible, leapfrogging Donald Trump in the worst public official sweepstakes. To imply that we should accept that death is inevitable is pure ghoulishness, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy points out that Wisconsin is lagging other states in social distancing, getting a grade of "C" in a recent study. More alarming, he says, is that Milwaukee County is doing poorly, evidence that its residents haven't got the message to stay home.
Golfers already practice social distancing so let them play, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper says that Gov. Tony Evers should understand the health benefits the sport provides and the precautions that golf courses are prepared to take.
Our news just got smaller, says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He points to furloughs of staffers announced by Capital Newspapers and the Gannett chain, which owns more than a dozen Wisconsin papers and wonders if radio and TV will be next. He notes this is occurring while elections are in the wings.
And Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman chimes in that this is terrible news just when the country needs more journalists, not fewer. Worse, it could last long because even the crisis is past, it will be weeks before advertisers will be in a position to launch ad campaigns, he says.
