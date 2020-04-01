State Debate: Ron Johnson repeats coronavirus 'perspective.' Local official agrees, blogger aghast

In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel op-ed, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson calls once again for putting the coronavirus crisis into "perspective." He says the shut-down orders are too broad and suggests that they could cause even more deaths from suicides and drug overdoses, adding that government measures should be more targeted.

The conservative president of the village of Thiensville seems to agree. In a piece that appears on WisOpinion, he also suggests that the cost of lockdowns may be worse than the disease. He says that experts are a dime a dozen and those currently in charge can be replaced with other experts with different ideas.

But, Political Environment blogger James Rowen is aghast, insisting that Johnson has done the impossible, leapfrogging Donald Trump in the worst public official sweepstakes. To imply that we should accept that death is inevitable is pure ghoulishness, he adds.