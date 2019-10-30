The Janesville Gazette admonishes U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson to put the nation above party. The paper points out a recent Washington Post story that detailed how Johnson was involved in Ukrainian dealings long before the Trump-Biden controversy, including seeking Ukrainian help in investigating Hillary Clinton's campaign involvement. Johnson might have to recuse himself in an impeachment trial, the paper suggests.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls attention to former Wisconsin congressman, now CNN contributor, Sean Duffy's questioning the loyalty of Lt. Col. Vindman, who testified in the impeachment hearings Tuesday. Rowen suggest Duffy must have been studying up on another disgraced Wisconsin politician, Joe McCarthy.
Speaking of the impeachment proceedings, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman speculates that former Trump security adviser John Bolton will appear before the House Intelligence Committee. The blogger wonders if Bolton, a longtime presidential adviser, will be portrayed as being part of the "deep state" by the Trump administration.
In a WisOpinion column, Julie Doyle, president of the Wisconsin Academy of Physician Assistants, calls attention to the severe shortage of primary care physicians, especially in rural Wisconsin. She says passage of the "CARES" Act, currently pending in the state Legislature is crucial to solving the problem.
Executive orders shouldn't replace working with Congress, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. In fact, the paper notes, Donald Trump, who has been a master of executive orders, criticized former President Obama for doing so before the 2016 elections. It's time to give up the photo-ops and posturing and get down to negotiating with Congress, the Journal Times insists.
Ken Wysocky of the conservative-supported Badger Institute posts a piece that maintains that federal "opportunity zones" have strayed from what they were intended to be. He singles out Milwaukee tracts that were approved by former Gov. Scott Walker as being questionable candidates for development assistance.