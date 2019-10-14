In a column for the Washington, D.C., political paper "The Hill," Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson claims that the media always asks hard questions of Republicans, but not of Democrats. We need answers to questions that the media won't ask them, he insists, and then lists a number of those questions, many centered around Hillary Clinton's emails and Barack Obama's administration in dealing with the FBI during the 2016 campaign.
In a post aimed at Ron Johnson, Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that if you buy "Trump being Trump," as he said he did a few days ago, then you have to also buy "Rudy vs. Rudy" while noting the arrest of two of the ex-New York mayor's associates.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska sees a connection with PG&E's self-imposed blackout of electricity in northern California with San Francisco's politics. He sees progressivism as leading to fire dangers, which, in turn, caused the utility to turn off the electricity. He winds up connecting all that with Madison, too, — San Francisco's "twin" city.
In a column for Isthmus, Alan Talaga comments on what he considers the simplistic charge of "nimbyism" whenever people in neighborhoods protest a project. He suggests that there are many times — the F-35 controversy, for instance —when this isn't true at all and explains why.
In a Right Wisconsin blog, Lucas Vebber of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty claims that Donald Trump has initiated new regulatory "reforms" that create a slimmer government with more accountability. And it's all modeled after Scott Walker's Wisconsin "reforms," he insists.
Channel 3000's Neil Heinen calls Madison College's new south campus the most visionary development in Madison in decades. He insists it's a model for change in Madison in the years ahead.