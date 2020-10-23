State Debate: Ron Johnson, Foxconn, virtual schools, even Mel Brooks all get mentioned today

Political Environment blogger James Rowen accuses Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of echoing Donald Trump's "rounding-the-corner b.s" about the coronavirus as 48 Wisconsinites die in a day. But, why should we be surprised?, he asks, insisting that Johnson has been carrying Trump's water since he became president.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy gives his reasons why Foxconn won't leave Wisconsin even though its spent hundreds of millions and gained nothing. He points to the contract the Taiwanese corporation signed with local governments, including the creation of a TIF. If it pulls out it could become entwined in a costly legal suit plus will continue to be on the hook for property taxes. It would do better to try and game the system with the state and hope for big tax credits, he feels.
Irony lives!, declares Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey in response to Donald Trump proclaiming "National Character Week." There is no way to make this up, he writes, it's almost as if the White House is no longer even attempting to be serious.
Right Wisconsin posts a blog from a Wauwatosa parent who is upset that the school district is permitting only two days per week of in-person schooling and going virtual the other three. Shawn Lundie complains that neighboring districts are conducting in-person classes which means that Wauwatosa kids will fall behind their peers.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle takes another swipe at Gov. Tony Evers' rules to battle the coronavirus crisis that has filled Wisconsin hospitals. Calling the governor "Asinine Tony," Kittle insists that the bar and restaurant capacity limits are going to kill Wisconsin's economy. That's because Evers is an educator and doesn't understand business, the blogger charges.
The Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson says there's a real danger in America ignoring domestic terrorism and the propaganda that is emanating from its disciples. He says the recently uncovered plot to kidnap Michigan's governor shows just how close we all are to anarchy.
On his Kickass blog, retired Wisconsin journalist and author Bill Stokes gives a shout out to Mel Brooks for his endorsement of Joe Biden for president. Stokes suggests that perhaps Brooks can produce one of his patented comedies describing the Trump years in the presidency.
