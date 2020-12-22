State Debate: Ron Johnson called out of touch; Racine taxpayers said to be in sticker shock

Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, contends that Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is woefully out of touch with his opposition to Covid-19 aid. Kaplan notes that while the senator went along with massive tax cuts for the rich in 2017, adding significantly to the deficit, he twice blocked $1,200 aid packages to suffering families under the guise that it would raise the debt.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor writes that it isn't all that difficult to understand why Black Americans are reluctant to take the new Covid vaccines being rolled out across the country. She cites the long history of medical maltreatment that Blacks have suffered to the point they just don't trust the medical system.
As the awful year 2020 draws to a close Political Environment blogger James Rowen revisits what year's worth of what he calls Covid-coddling by Republican legislators. He highlights several of the actions they took while insisting that safety measures weren't necessary.
Homeowners in the Racine Unified School District are experiencing sticker shock as their property tax bills arrive, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. While the district kept its promise not to raise the tax rate should the billion-dollar school referendum pass earlier this year, the levy and home values have experienced big increases, hence taxpayers are getting hefty bills, the paper complains.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts several comments from what he calls the Donald Trump kooks who keep insisting the election results must be overturned even if martial law needs to be declared. Blaska suggests that Trump needs to issue a statement decrying the sloppiness of the election, but admitting that Joe Biden won before it's too late to save the country.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal is half expecting Donald Trump to send in the military to guard the artificial Christmas tree that two Republican legislators erected in the Capitol rotunda to challenge Gov. Evers' decision not to have a tree this year because the building is closed to the public.