State Debate: Robin Vos doesn't have anti-mask support, suggests James Rowen

Political Environment blogger James Rowen suspects that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hasn't the votes to overturn Gov. Tony Evers' mandatory mask edict. How else do you explain why Vos hasn't joined with Senate Majority Leader Scott's Fitzgerald's "bluster" to call the Legislature to session to end it? The rise in infections and deaths have made this not a popular cause, he adds.
The National Guard's slogan is "always ready, always there," notes the Racine Journal Times, adding that it has certainly lived up to that motto during the pandemic here in Wisconsin. The paper gives an editorial salute and a thank you to the Guard for providing efficient and continuous testing to area residents.
Saying he's sure we're right, conservative West Bend Daily News columnist Owen Robinson says all schools need to open and remain open this fall, claiming that most agree that's necessary. He admits that, yes, there will be infections, but we shouldn't panic when there are. He proudly proclaims that all schools in his Washington County will be open for in-person schooling.
On his Dom's Domain-Politics blog, Dominique Paul Noth wonders if we need to have online courses or TV shows devoted to the proper wearing of face masks during the pandemic. He notes that he observes many mask advocates appearing on television wearing masks, but leaving their noses exposed. That, he points out, doesn't help.
The shooting of an 11-year-old girl in another gunfire incident on East Washington Avenue this week exposes the fraud of the Black Lives Matter movement, claims Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He blogs that the movement only knows how to destroy, not build.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if his city's dismal rankings for blacks can improve. He cites a new study that suggests the city couldn't get any worse, but he goes into detail on how a new effort could help bring improvements.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is ecstatic over Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris to be his running mate. He says she mirrors America and a Biden-Harris victory in November will make for social progress. The two will provide competence and pragmatism for the nation, he insists.
On her Forward Outlook blog, Brenda Konkel wonders what Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is going to us now at her press conference slated for later today. She wonders what she plans "to shove down our throats," suggesting that the mayor always tell us how to work together instead of including others in a plan.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!