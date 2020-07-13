State Debate: Robin Vos accused of contradicting himself

"But, Mr. Speaker, you contradict yourself," Political Environment blogger James Rowen says in a message to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Rowen points out that Vos continually rails about limiting government, yet he took at least $150,000 in taxpayer money for his popcorn business under the PPP and has increased the size of his legislative staff by seven people just in the past two years.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey recommends a recent New Yorker magazine article that details the lack of security for employees of Family Dollar and Dollar General stores. He says the piece details how these stores help contribute to the lower economic conditions of the neighborhoods they locate in and how they drive independents out of business.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman thanks interim UW president Tommy Thompson for instituting an all mask policy for the university's campuses.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Washington County Executive John Schoemann claims that "big government" is delaying building projects and economic growth. He says the State Department of Safety and Professional Standards unnecessarily delays projects by insisting on a meaningless review before construction can begin.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, new interim UW president Tommy Thompson will have his bipartisanship put to the test in this new role, says columnist Steve Walters in a piece on Urban Milwaukee. The job will test his reputation as a builder, the columnist insists.
