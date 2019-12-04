RightWisconsin's James Wigderson suggests that Democrats, as usual, are overreacting to the Waukesha South High School shooting earlier this week. It was merely an encounter between a student and a police officer, he asserts, and there is no need for Dems to once again call for gun control.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that state GOP tactics are threatening good government in Wisconsin. The paper lambastes the Senate's practice of holding up confirmation votes on several of Gov. Tony Evers' appointments. It's time to end this gambit, it adds, telling the senators to show some respect for the voters' decision to elect Evers.
Sun Prairie and other school districts across Wisconsin need to reexamine their black history lessons, insists Political Heat blogger Chris Walker. He calls attention to a student who applied blackface during a girls' basketball game, something that should never have happened if students understood the meaning of what they do.
More fecal matter confirmed in more Wisconsin wells, writes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. While we learn of more disturbing test results, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald continue lobbying for CAFOs, the huge farms suspected of causing the contamination, he says.
Political columnist Steve Walters, in a piece that appears on Urban Milwaukee, writes that depending on where you live the "wheel tax" in Wisconsin can now be as high as $253 per vehicle. Registering a regular vehicle in Dane County, for instance, will cost $153, but if you drive an electric car, the total will come to $253, he reports. He notes many taxpayers are upset.
"It's tough these days to be a Republican," says Dominique Paul Noth on his blog, Dom's Domain. It was a different time under Bill Clinton and even George W. Bush. You could actually disagree, he suggests. But, now it's either whole hog for the president or you're in for it, he adds.