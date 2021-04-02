State Debate: Right Wisconsin blogger suggests former Tommy aide for governor

Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson suggests that former Tommy Thompson confidante Bill McCoshen may be preparing to run for governor. He says that would be good news because it would signify that the race would be one based on ideas rather than personalities.
Milwaukee right-wing talk radio host Dan O'Connell wonders in a post for the MacIver Institute whether Wisconsin still cares about criminal campaign activity. He insists that superintendent of schools candidate Jill Underly broke the law by campaigning on state time but no one seems to care about it.
M.D. Kittle, the Empower Wisconsin columnist who has been trying for months to find improper procedures in Wisconsin's presidential election last fall, contends that Wisconsin's Election Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe is on the hot seat over Green Bay's procedures.
Speaking of the elections, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson explains how Fox spread lies about Wisconsin's election. He goes into detail how the network collaborated with Trump loyalists to spread false information about the Badger state election.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson revisits the "contorted interpretations" by the U.S. Supreme Court that declared the Second Amendment allowed everyone to have a firearm. The one-vote majority twisted the law "like a pretzel" to come to its ruling, he insists.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that Wisconsin could benefit greatly by President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, but not if Wisconsin legislative Republicans gain control over how the federal aide is distributed. He says he can't imagine the damage that could be done if loose canons like Ron Johnson and Robin Vos get their hands on the money.