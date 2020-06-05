State Debate: Right-wing bloggers upset with kneeling, protest response, proposals to curb police

Donald Trump is operating above the law, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen, and Wisconsin's Ron Johnson is helping with that. He cites Johnson's pre-determined decision that Trump wasn't guilty of the impeachment charges and now is defending him for dispersing peaceful protesters.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is upset that "America is taking a knee" for what he terms the occasional bad apples among law enforcement officers nationwide. Abject debasement and self flaggelation are good politics in progressive Madison, he snears.

He's joined by Dan O'Donnell, the Milwaukee right-wing talk show host who posts on the MacIver Institute website that Wisconsin's leaders seem altogether too comfortable with rioting in the state. He goes on to chide Gov. Tony Evers for backing a bill that would "radically" limit the use of force by police.