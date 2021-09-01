State Debate: Resources Board squabble, school masking, Milwaukee mayoral race draw comments

The Racine Journal Times calls the fight over whether Republican Frederick Prehn needs to vacate his expired appointment to the Natural Resources Board another example of wasted money in the state's Capitol. In answer to Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul's lawsuit to force Prehn off the board, from which the paper says he should step down, GOP legislators have supplied him with a taxpayer-funded attorney at $500 an hour. Another example of waste by politicians in this state who can't get along, it adds.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that Milwaukee's mayoral race to replace Tom Barrett looks like a "wild one." He notes the historic longevity of Milwaukee mayors, making this election to be crucially important for the city's future. Murphy provides a run down on likely candidates and their chances.
Business blogger John Torinus questions the masking decisions being made by some school districts in the state, including those in his own Washington County. Shouldn't parents' responsibility be aimed at protecting children, whose care depends on them?, he asks.
M. D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, blames threats and intimidation for forcing the Waukesha School Board to change its decision on refusing federal money to supply free and reduced-cost lunches to all students in the district. He cites letters and newspaper stories to bolster his claim.
Flags flying at half-mast in Dane County underscore the weight of our national plan in Afghanistan, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He comments that our exit and how it occurred will be debated for months to come, but adds there is plenty of blame to go around for our nearly 20-year involvement in that country. Meanwhile, the flags remind us at home what's been at stake.
In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, State Sen. Lena Taylor touts a bill she's co-authored with State Sen. Kathy Bernier to address the epidemic of catalytic converter thefts in the state. The bill, which got a public hearing last week, places requirements on scrap dealers to keep records on those selling the converters that contain precious medals.