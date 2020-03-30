State Debate: Rep. Brostoff lists lessons Wisconsin legislators can learn from pandemic

In an Urban Milwaukee op-ed, state Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, a Milwaukee Democrat, writes there are many lessons to be learned here in Wisconsin from the pandemic crisis and the state Legislature needs to deal with them once it is all over. That includes taking a new tack on health care and sick leave in the state, he says.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman praises Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals for its policy to not bill uninsured patients for COVID-19 testing. Nor will it bill co-pays and deductibles for those who have insurance plans with those provisions, Heinzelman notes approvingly.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests that the Foxconn flat screen factory near Racine could be repurposed to help flatten the coronavirus curve in the state. With its main building now up, Rowen says, and with the help of the National Guard, it could be used as an emergency treatment center like New York is doing with the Javits Center.
The consigliere for state conservatives, Rick Esenberg of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, says the response to the virus crisis raises tough legal questions on liberty vs. safety issues. He asserts in a RightWisconsin post that Gov. Tony Evers' orders to stay home impairs our most basic and fundamental liberties.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson jumps all over Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's accusations that Tony Evers' suggestion that all registered voters receive mail-in ballots is a "hoax." Trump-believer Fitzgerald has willingly swallowed 16,241 false or misleading claims without saying a word, the blogger maintains.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska wishes happy trails to state Sen. Fred Risser upon his recently announced plans to retire. Calling him an honorable man, Blaska notes that Fred was among those who formed the resurgence of the Democratic Party in Wisconsin, but adds that he watched the party "forget its heart and lose its soul."
Catch the latest in Opinion
