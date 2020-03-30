State Debate: Rep. Brostoff lists lessons Wisconsin legislators can learn from pandemic

In an Urban Milwaukee op-ed, state Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, a Milwaukee Democrat, writes there are many lessons to be learned here in Wisconsin from the pandemic crisis and the state Legislature needs to deal with them once it is all over. That includes taking a new tack on health care and sick leave in the state, he says.

Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman praises Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals for its policy to not bill uninsured patients for COVID-19 testing. Nor will it bill co-pays and deductibles for those who have insurance plans with those provisions, Heinzelman notes approvingly.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests that the Foxconn flat screen factory near Racine could be repurposed to help flatten the coronavirus curve in the state. With its main building now up, Rowen says, and with the help of the National Guard, it could be used as an emergency treatment center like New York is doing with the Javits Center.