State Debate: Referendum recounts to saving the Great Lakes draw commentary today

Commenting on the efforts to make changes in voting procedures since last fall's election, the Racine Journal Times is adamant that what needs to be fixed is the recount procedure for school district referendums. The paper is concerned that the district itself sits as the judge and jury whenever recounts are called in the ever increasing use of referendums to help fund schools.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson blames former governor Scott Walker for Wisconsin's diminishing standing in the health of its democracy. He points to vote suppression, gerrymandering and GOP attacks on the powers of political opponents that all happened during Walker's terms as examples.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson accuses M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog of pushing a smear campaign against Milwaukee's Election Commission's executive director, using innuendo to contend that there was something wrong in the commission's acceptance of private money to help with safety measures during voting in the pandemic.
Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell posts on the MacIver Institute blog what he insists is the truth about police shootings in America. He claims that evidence doesn't support the claim that police are systemically racist, a claim repeated after this week's killing of Duante Wright.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that progressive priorities are killing Madison. He takes issue with a Capital Times' editorial this week that called housing affordability the number one issue facing the new City Council. What about crime?, he asks.
Business blogger John Torinus wonders if we can keep the Great Lakes great? He lauds the Fresh Water Collaborative of Wisconsin which is pulling together experts from the UW System together to work on the dangers facing the lakes.