State Debate: Redistricting storm clouds predict what's ahead, says columnist Steve Walters

In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters says those storm clouds you see over the State Capitol have a name -- redistricting. He sees a big fight over the drawing of new maps emerging later this year and suggests that Gov. Tony Evers' appointment of a citizen's committee to offer suggestions will have a big impact on how the public views the fight and its outcome.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff comments that it's scary to be a Republican these days. She uses the resignation of state GOP leader Andrew Hitt as an example of many who are running away from the party. The only thing saving the party, she contends, is the gerrymandered maps that are still in place to keep them in power in the Legislature.
Donald Trump was right back in 2017 about raising the debt ceiling, comments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He asked then why it was necessary to have a ceiling at all, a very good question says the blogger. Now here we are again as the artificial debt ceiling stares everyone in the face for no apparent reason, he adds, but with possible dire consequences.
The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism pays tribute to Gene Purcell, the Wisconsin Public Radio leader and chair of the WCIJ, who was killed in a motor vehicle accident over the weekend. Andy Hall, the center's executive director, describes what Purcell has meant to investigative journalism in the state.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska chortles at the city of Portland, Oregon's inability to hire members of its gun violence reduction team. Couldn't happen to a nicer city, Blaska contends, adding the Portland's demonization of the police brought this all about.
The MacIver Institute slams the Dane County Board for voting to allow Urban Triage, which it claims cheered on last summer's riots in Madison, to administer millions of dollars in rental aid from the American Rescue Plan Act. The board did so without asking any questions, the blog contends.